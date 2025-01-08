Political and governance analysts have criticized President Lazarus Chakwera’s recent appeal to Malawians, describing it as “too little, too late.” They argue that citizens are tired of explanations and excuses and are now demanding tangible results from his administration.

During a recent address, Chakwera asked Malawians to understand that his first term was dedicated to repairing broken systems left by previous administrations. He urged citizens to look forward to reaping the benefits of his efforts if given a second term in office.

“My first term has been about fixing what was broken. These are long-term solutions, and I appeal to Malawians to allow me to finish what we started so we can all enjoy the fruits together,” Chakwera said.

However, analysts and members of the public have expressed frustration with what they perceive as a lack of progress on pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and poor infrastructure.

Political analyst Thomas Chirwa stated that Chakwera’s plea reflects a failure to deliver concrete results during his first term.

“Malawians are no longer interested in hearing about the problems inherited from past administrations. They want solutions to their current struggles. Promises of future benefits are not enough,” Chirwa said.

Governance expert Peter Chiona, based in Malaysia, echoed similar sentiments, stating that citizens are growing increasingly disillusioned with leadership that focuses on explanations instead of action.

“People voted for change, not a continuation of the blame game and false promises. The government must focus on delivering meaningful progress before seeking a renewed mandate,” Chiona remarked.

Public opinion also appears divided. While some Malawians appreciate the president’s efforts to tackle systemic challenges, others feel let down by what they see as a lack of urgency in addressing everyday issues.

As the next election draws closer, Chakwera’s appeal for patience may face further scrutiny from a populace eager for immediate results rather than long-term promises. Whether his administration can turn public perception around in time remains to be seen.