Communities in the area of Inkosana Yobe Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwabilabo in Mzimba district have expressed excitement with the renovation of Entandweni Health Centre, saying it will help ease challenges they have been facing for many years.

The facility has been in operation for some years because of its old structures and had no house for a health personnel.

However, the problem is almost history after the legislator of the area, Sam Chimkwevu Chirwa decided to renovate and construct a house for the health personnel.

According to Chirwa, the construction of the said house will cost about 12 to 15 million Kwacha while the renovation of the Clinic will cost K2 million.

In an interview on Friday, when the MP was donating 50 bags of cement, Raphael Gondwe said before the development they were traveling long distances to access health services.

“The smile you are seeing on our faces is not usual. With the dead facility, our lives were in danger. But now, we are closer to change,” he said.

While concurring with Gondwe, another member of the community, Philimon Jere said the renovation of the health centre and construction of a house for the health personnel will help to prevent and reduce preventable deaths.

In his remarks, the Member of Parliament for the area, Sam Chimkwevu Chirwa said the challenges faced by people in the area prompted him to renovate the facility.

“I had no choice but deep into my pocket in order to serve the community. And I am happy to see its progress. Anytime the community will start using it,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, Entandweni Health Centre serves thousands of people in Mzimba district.