The Department for Refugees and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Saturday started a joint assessment exercise of Mozambicans who are fleeing political violence in their country to Malawi.

Senior Administrative and Operations Manager in the Department of Refugees under the Homeland Ministry, Hilda Katema Kausiwa, said the exercise is aimed at finding out actual Mozambican nationals to be residing in the camps to be established.

She said the assessment exercise will run for three days from 28th to 30th December 2024.

“This is going to assist us to identify the needs of the displaced persons and to involve stakeholders for assistance,” she said.

According to Kausiwa, the department intends to relocate the Mozambicans to one camp from the area of Senior Chief Tengani to Nyamithuthu for easier monitoring and supply of humanitarian assistance to the refugees.

Meanwhile, Nsanje is hosting about 12,400 Mozambicans in the areas of Traditional Authorities Mlolo, Mbenje and Tengani who fled civil war in their country following political tension as a result of the court ruling that Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo was the winner of the 9th October, 2024 presidential election which the opposition PADEMO’s president Venancia Mondlane is disputing the results.

By Cornelius Lupenga-Nsanje