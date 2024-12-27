Evidence Action Organization has blamed some politicians who are campaigning using their boreholes in some areas where the organization is working in the country.

Programs Manager for the organization, Moses Chisangwara, made the accusations at Boadzulu Lodge in Mangochi during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Southern Region Press Club (SRPC).

He said it is worrisome that some politicians are using their borehole points to gain political mileage ahead of next year’s Tripartite Elections.

“Evidence Action is a non-partisan organization. Hence, it does not engage in any parties. It’s worrisome that some politicians are using our materials for their political campaigns. This must stop because we are not part of their campaign gimmicks,” he said.

President for the SRPC Ronald Amos has hailed the cordial relationship existing between Evidence Action and the SRPC.

He has since challenged reporters to refrain from being partisan in carrying out their duties, especially during the forthcoming general elections next year.

“Let us be professional in your reporting of general elections scheduled for 16th September 2025,” he said.

By Cornelius Lupenga