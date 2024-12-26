Political analyst Thomas Chirwa has criticized a group of faith leaders for not being clear in a recent press briefing.

He pointed out that they did not specify which churches they represented, which made their statements seem less credible.

Chirwa also mentioned that Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, who has been a key figure in national talks, was simply exercising his right to speak freely in a democratic country.

He reminded people that everyone has the right to express their opinions, especially on important national matters.

Chirwa raised questions about a recent event that has caught the nation’s attention. He asked who informed the President about a plane that arrived in Mzuzu but didn’t land, and who gave the army commander the wrong information about the plane crashing in a forest.

These and other questions about the incident remain unanswered, leaving many people in Malawi confused.

Chirwa’s comments come at a time when people are concerned about transparency in the government and the role of religious leaders in public matters.

His criticism calls for more openness and accountability in handling national issues.