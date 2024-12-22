United Transformation Movement (UTM) Party spokesperson Felix Njawala has dismissed claims made by Vice President Michael Usi, alleging that some UTM leaders are greedy and lack integrity.

Speaking earlier today in Lilongwe, Usi accused certain UTM members of misusing funds provided by the party’s leader, Saulos Chilima, to support the party’s operations.

In response, Njawala rejected the accusations, stating that it is up to Malawians to determine whether the claims are credible.

“If we were greedy, we would not have left the Tonse Alliance, where we were offered positions and financial incentives. Perhaps Usi has his definition of greed,” he said.

Njawala further alleged that individuals seen wearing UTM-branded clothing and supporting Usi are not genuine UTM members but rather supporters of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). He emphasized that UTM officially exited the Tonse Alliance, cutting ties with its former partners.

Addressing Usi’s statement that he could prevent the use of the UTM name, Njawala reassured party members and supporters that UTM remains committed to its vision and will continue to operate independently.

The public feud highlights growing tensions between political leaders, raising questions about unity and accountability within Malawi’s political landscape.