Chikwawa Police has registered an eight per cent decrease in crime from 1,877 cases from January to November last year to 1,733 cases in the same period this year, with a total difference of 144 cases.

This was disclosed on Friday in the Chikwawa district during the Station Executive Committee member’s meeting.

Speaking during the event, Officer in charge for Chikwawa Police Station Assistant Commissioner Caroline Jere expressed her satisfaction with the crime decrease that her office has so far achieved in the just-ended year, 2024.

According to Jere, this was done with the dedication and commitment of her officers towards achieving this decrease.

She has further expressed her gratitude to various stakeholders in the district for supporting police efforts in dealing with crimes and, consequently, for the provision of mobility and working equipment for community policing members, just to mention a few.

“Reducing the crime rate has been a great achievement. We are looking forward to continue working together with our stakeholders towards making Chikwawa a crime-free district”, Jere said.

To this end, the officer in charge then outlined some of the strategies that have been put in place to help in further reduction of crime rate, such as conducting patrols, enhancement and engagement of awareness campaigns through the community policing branch, among others.

On his part, the outgoing Chairperson for the Chikwawa Police Station Executive Committee, who is also a ward councillor for Bwabwali ward, Jerald Bede, has commended Chikwawa Police Station for the achievement.

He said that this is not a mini achievement as far as dealing with notorious criminals is concerned in the district.

Bede has, however, wished all the best for the new leadership of Chikwawa Police Station Executive Committee members as they take up the challenging position and emulate his leadership. Where he said he tried to work hand in hand with the Police officers to ensure there was tight security in the district.

The Station Executive Committee comprises Traditional leaders, Non-governmental organizations, Religious leaders, the Judiciary, Police and business people.

This committee was set up to create a platform where issues to do with combating crimes in the district have places for discussions and solutions.

By Macmillan Mozeyo