In a surprising move, Pastor Tony Nyirenda, the President of The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Malawi, resigned from the commission that was investigating the tragic plane crash that killed Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

Nyirenda’s resignation comes after mounting concerns within the church community, with members urging him to step down.

Malawi24 has uncovered that internal divisions within the Seventh Day Adventist Church played a significant role in the pastor’s decision.

Several church leaders and members expressed unease over Nyirenda’s involvement in the politically sensitive inquiry, fearing it could tarnish the church’s reputation.

Sources close to the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that the church was facing internal tensions following Nyirenda’s appointment to the commission.

Many felt that his continued participation in the inquiry would entangle the church in the political turmoil surrounding the crash, potentially compromising its traditional stance of political neutrality.

One senior church leader explained, “Our church is not associated with politics. While some of our members may engage in politics, it’s essential that the church maintains impartiality and avoids any political affiliations.”

As concerns grew, pressure from church members intensified, eventually prompting Nyirenda to step down.

His resignation was seen as a strategic decision aimed at preserving the church’s unity and safeguarding its reputation as an apolitical institution.

On December, 14,2024, the commission presented its findings, and Nyirenda was unavailable.