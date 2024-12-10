Last weekend in Seattle, Washington, USA, Malawians were entertained by local artists Nepman and Saint, setting the stage ablaze with talent. This weekend, Ril B, the “Mwini Zinthu” hitmaker, will take the spotlight and revive the excitement by performing at Tay Grin’s concert at Rhumba Notes Lounge on December 14.

In a recent phone interview, Ril B, currently in the USA, expressed how thrilled he is to perform in the country for the first time.

“When I was just breaking into the music scene, my fans here were eager to see me perform live. I’m looking forward to this rare opportunity to electrify them with my vibrant playlist. I am ready and excited!” said Ril B, who is currently riding high with his track “Moto” featuring Driemo.

He added that sharing the stage for the first time with Tay Grin and Maskal, both icons in their own right, offers him a golden opportunity to gain invaluable experience, given their legendary status.

As he shared his musical dreams, he hinted at a potential collaboration with Maskal, stating that it has been a long-held aspiration of his. He also revealed plans to release an Extended Play (EP) next year, a project he hopes will resonate deeply with his audience.

Shifting gears, he reflected on his time in the USA and noted that he has come to realize that Malawian music faces more hurdles compared to other genres from Africa.

“I have observed that artists from Malawi mainly perform for Malawian audiences, while artists like Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania can pull in a diverse crowd. The same goes for Davido, an artist from Nigeria,” said Ril B, whose real name is Blessings Bwanali.

He suggested that a possible remedy could lie in collaborations between Malawian artists and those who have a strong presence in the African music scene. Once the project is complete, the promotional strategy should be a collective effort, reflecting the proportional contributions of each artist.

In the end, he aimed at the Malawi government for its lack of support for the entertainment industry.

“The government continually backs the football team, which has a long history of losing,” he concluded, calling for a shift in focus to support the vibrant music scene that deserves recognition.