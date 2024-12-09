United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has categorically denied rumours of alliance talks with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ahead of the 2025 elections.

In a statement, Muluzi dismissed claims of negotiations with any political party, emphasizing his commitment to progressive and forward-looking politics.

“Let me categorically state that these rumours are completely untrue,” said Muluzi. “Neither the UDF nor I, personally, have engaged in any discussions with any political party about potential alliances ahead of the 2025 elections.”

Muluzi believes the narrative appears to have been fabricated because he is not engaging in the politics of hate. “I do not believe in the politics of hate or tribalism. Malawi needs leaders who prioritize unity and development over division.”

The UDF president acknowledged the party’s significant work to regain public trust, citing recent Afrobarometer survey results. “We accept this reality and are focused on strengthening our party and reaching out to the people to understand and address their concerns.”