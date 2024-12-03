Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has disclosed that 14,000 youths contract HIV every year in Malawi, saying the figures have dropped compared to 2016 in which 22, 000 youths contracted the virus

She disclosed this during the 2024 International World Aids Day and Candle Light Commemoration, which was held at the University of Malawi in Zomba.

The International World Aids Day and Candle Light Commemoration were held under the theme: “Take the right paths, together we remember, together we end Aids.”

She said the government intends to end the Aids pandemic by 2030 and called on young people to refrain from risky behaviours that can facilitate the transmission of HIV.

Chiponda also called on faith leaders, traditional leaders and all Malawians to put in place necessary measures that can help to protect young men from contracting HIV.

“Research findings show that 14,000 young people in Malawi contract HIV every year. This clearly shows that young people indulge in unprotected sex,” the minister added.

National Aids Commission (NAC) Board Chairperson Dr Chipo Kanjo, called on Malawians to respect the rights of people living with HIV as Malawi strives to end the Aids pandemic by 2030.

The NAC Board Chairperson said that disclosing a person’s HIV status without consent is a total violation of rights.

Chief of Mission at the American Embassy in Malawi, Amy Diaz, said in the last five years, the American Government provided 2 billion US dollars to Malawi for HIV and Aids response.