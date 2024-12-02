Airtel Malawi has reiterated its dedication to promoting golf in the country, pledging to continue its sponsorship of golf tournaments and events.

Airtel Malawi’s Acting Managing Director, Abdul Khayyum Shaik, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting golf development in Malawi during the prize presentation ceremony on Saturday night, following the conclusion of the two-day golf tournament at Blantyre Sports Club (BSC).

“We are excited to continue supporting golf in Malawi,” Sheikh said.

“We believe that golf has the potential to bring people together and to promote healthy competition, and we are committed to helping grow the sport in Malawi.

“Sheikh added that Airtel Malawi is proud to be associated with the golf tournament, which brought together over 140 participants from across the country. The company looks forward to continuing its support for golf development in Malawi.

BSC Golf Captain Mike Juma has expressed his excitement at hosting the second edition of the Airtel Malawi Business Golf Tournament, describing it as a thrilling opportunity that marked the grand finale of the club’s annual golf calendar.

The Airtel Golf Tournament crowned its champions in style, with Bose Kamphulusa emerging victorious in the ladies category. She took home a prize of K600,000, impressing with a handicap of 20, a gross score of 91, and a net score of 71.Meanwhile, Counsel John Suzi Banda dominated the men’s category, also claiming a K600,000 prize.

Banda’s impressive gameplay included a handicap of 12, a frontline score of 39, a backline score of 42, and a gross score of 81.