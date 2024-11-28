The Industrial Relations Court (IRC) in Blantyre has ruled in favour of former Flames coach Meke Mwase, ordering the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to pay him K440 million as compensation for unlawful termination of contract, redeployment, and constructive dismissal.

According to IRC deputy chairperson Edna Bodole, the amount represents Mwase’s entire 36-month contract, which is comparable to the salaries of former Flames expatriate coaches Mario Marinica and Ronny Van Geneugden.

However, Bodole excluded motor vehicle allowance, insurance cover, annual gold card membership, and life insurance from the list of benefits for Mwase.

Mwase’s lawyer, David Kanyenda, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, despite the amount being lower than their expected total of at least K518 million.

On the other hand, FAM’s lawyer, Luciano Mickeus, indicated that they will discuss whether to appeal the matter or accept the judgment.

Mwase was hired by FAM on a one-year deal in 2019 before offering him a new two-year contract in 2020 after he qualified the Flames for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

This new deal was expected to expire last year in April, but the association fired him in 2022 during an executive meeting in Mangochi and appointed Marian Mario Marinica, who came in as FAM’s Technical Director, as his replacement.

By the time he was fired, Mwase had a year left to finish his contract. Sensing danger, FAM redeployed him as the Under 23 coach, a position which he turned down and proceeded to sue the country’s soccer governing body at the Industrial Relations Court where he has now hit the jackpot for his unfair dismissal.