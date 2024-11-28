Hezbollah declared what it described as a significant “victory” over Israel following the implementation of a ceasefire that ended months of cross-border hostilities.

The announcement marked the return of thousands of displaced Lebanese citizens to their homes, particularly in the conflict-ridden southern regions of the country.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, Hezbollah expressed pride in its military efforts and urged citizens to return with “pride and courage.” The group characterized Israel as an “imaginary enemy” whose goals were thwarted during the prolonged conflict.

According to the statement, Hezbollah launched a total of 4,637 attacks since the start of its military campaign, dubbed “Al-Aqsa Flood,” on October 7, 2023. This equates to an average of 11 operations per day. The group claimed Israeli losses included 130 soldiers, 59 Merkava tanks, and eight drones during ground operations in Lebanon, excluding damage within Israeli-controlled areas.

Hezbollah emphasized that its forces had successfully undermined Israeli military objectives and pledged continued vigilance. “Our fighters remain fully prepared to counter any future aggression, and our eyes are fixed on the movements of enemy forces,” the statement read.

The ceasefire brings temporary relief to the region, but tensions remain high as both sides assess the aftermath of the months-long confrontation.