Khumbo Soko, one of Malawi’s leading lawyers, has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to prioritize safeguarding and promoting freedom of expression.

In his appeal, Soko emphasized the importance of protecting the same freedoms that Malawians exercised during the politically charged period from 2019 to 2020.

Writing on his Facebook page, Soko reflected on former President Peter Mutharika’s leadership, commending his calm and composed demeanour during a tumultuous time. “We must give credit to Peter Mutharika—he was a calm leader,” Soko noted.

However, he also pointed out the challenges of that period, saying, “Between 2019 and 2020, many lives could have been lost if Mutharika had not maintained his composure.”

Soko’s comments refer to the widespread protests and public discontent that erupted following the disputed 2019 general elections. Despite the political turmoil, Malawians were able to exercise their right to protest, voicing their grievances over alleged election irregularities.

Underscoring the importance of preserving such rights, Soko urged, “Let people exercise their right to express themselves freely. It is their fundamental right, just as it was respected during the 2019–2020 period.”

Soko’s statement serves as a reminder of Malawi’s democratic values and as an appeal to leaders to uphold these freedoms.

While former President Mutharika, a distinguished academic and legal expert, has not publicly responded to Soko’s remarks, the message resonates with many Malawians.

It highlights the ongoing need to protect the nation’s hard-won democratic rights, especially during periods of political and social unrest.