Police in Balaka have arrested three people for allegedly stealing from a motor vehicle.

The incident occurred during the night of 4 to 5 October 2024 along Chingeni -Liwonde road, but the suspects were arrested on November 22, 2024.

The suspects have been identified as Mailosi Thole, 42, Francis Banda, 44, and John Akambwiri, 36, all from Khozi village Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu District.

According to Balaka Deputy Police public relations Mphatso Munthali, on the night of 4 to 5 October 2024, Patrick Awali, who is a truck driver, was driving a truck from the direction of Chingeni carrying fertilizer, maize and other assorted items.

“Upon reaching Liwonde, he discovered that his truck is open, and after a thorough check, he discovered that an unspecified number of bags of maize, fertilizer and other items were missing”.

“The matter was reported to Balaka Police Statio,n and through intelligence gathering, the three were arrested,d and in the process, 9 bags of maize,11 bags of fertilizer and 6 bales of sugar were recovered, all valued at K1,600,000,” he explained.

The three Will appear in court soon to answer the charge levelled against them.