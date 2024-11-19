Lilongwe City Council (LCC) carried out a search and enforcement operation in Area 17, cracking down on illegal tree cutting and fuel wood sales on November 18, 2024. The operation resulted in the seizure of roughly 5 tonnes of fuel wood and the arrest of one individual.

According to LCC, through tip-offs from well-wishers, they managed to confiscate the wood and have the culprit apprehended.

LCC says the operation is part of its broader efforts to curb illegal tree-cutting and protect the city’s environment.

The council has since urged residents to report any suspicious activities related to illegal tree-cutting and has warned those involved to cease their actions immediately.

This move aims to preserve the city’s natural resources and mitigate the negative impacts of deforestation, which include environmental degradation and economic losses.