The Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP), has expressed deep concern over various socio-economic challenges affecting Malawians.

In a pastoral letter, the Synod highlighted several areas of concern, including hunger, forex shortage, fuel scarcity, lack of drugs and medicine in public hospitals, and corruption.

The Synod noted that the looming hunger due to the non-availability of maize stocks in ADMARC depots is a major concern. They also criticized the government’s failure to address the forex shortage, which has led to rising prices of basic commodities.

Furthermore, the Synod expressed concern over the persistent fuel scarcity. “The persistent fuel scarcity is hindering socio-economic development in the country. Despite promises from the executive to improve the situation, there seems to be no end in sight. We would like, therefore, to ask the government to provide sustainable solutions to the situation so that this problem can be addressed once and for all.

The Synod has also noted that public hospitals face a shortage of essential medical supplies, incapacitating many Malawians who cannot afford private treatment.

The Synod urged the government to take immediate action to address these challenges and restore the trust of its citizens. They also emphasized the need for transparency, accountability, and good governance in the management of public resources.

In addition, the Synod condemned the rising political violence and intolerance, with perpetrators left unpunished. They appealed to political leaders to desist from hate speeches and using young men for selfish ends.

“As Church leaders, we are appealing to political leaders on both sides of the divide to desist from hate speeches which fuel violence and from using young men, mostly unemployed, for their selfish ends,” states the Blantyre Synod.

The Synod has, however, applauded the Lazarus Chakwera-led government for several Road Construction works in Lilongwe and the commission of inquiry for the death of former Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima.

The Synod’s concerns reflect the growing discontent among Malawians over the government’s handling of the economy and other socio-economic challenges.