With corruption and bribery remaining challenges in many rural areas, empowering youth through knowledge and collaboration has emerged as a key strategy.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has prioritized building alliances with youth groups, including the Development Network for Youth Empowerment (DENEYE), to tackle these issues at the grassroots level.

DENEYE, known for its active role in advocating transparency, recently received special recognition from the ACB for its impactful work.

In a ceremony held at Chipolonga Health Post, the organization was presented with a certificate to honour its efforts.

Andrew Ussi, the ACB’s Public Education Manager for the Eastern Region, commended their achievements, remarking,

“DENEYE’s work serves as a beacon for positive change. We value your commitment and will continue to stand with you in this mission,” he said.

The recognition marked not just a commendation, but a testament to the potential of youth to drive systemic change.

Shalid Ishmael, Executive Director of DENEYE, acknowledged the partnership’s significance.

“Collaborations with the ACB strengthen our resolve to bring accountability and good governance to our communities,” he noted.

This collaboration between the ACB and youth organizations like DENEYE underscores the power of grassroots engagement in creating more transparent societies.

The event also shows spotlight on the ongoing efforts to empower local leaders, encouraging more young people to take active roles in promoting integrity and exposing corruption.