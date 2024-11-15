Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja says they remain steadfast in their commitment to accountability and transparency in next year’s elections.

Mtalimanja said this yesterday in Lilongwe during a stakeholders meeting organised by Democracy Works Foundation.

Speaking at the event Mtalimanja said as Malawi is going towards the elections, collaboration among electoral stakeholders must go beyond mere rhetoric but a deep commitment to free, fair and credible elections.

“Political parties, candidates, development partners, the media. And civil society organizations all have a role to play in ensuring that the truth is upheld, and that integrity remains at the heart of our work. Accountability is not a burden: it is a necessity and a standard we must uphold for the sake of democracy.

“By holding ourselves accountable, we ensure that the public retains confidence in our work and trust the outcomes of our elections. And when trust is in place, citizens are more likely to participate actively and constructively in the democratic process,” he explained.

She then encouraged stakeholders at the meeting to share ideas, challenges and solutions honestly.

“Let us reflect on the lessons of past elections, celebrate our successes and learn from any shortcomings. Our ultimate goal is to work together to ensure that the 2025 election reflects the principles of democracy and respect for the will of the people,” said Mtalimanja.

In his remarks, Democracy Works Foundation Board Chair Ron Nkomba said the meeting is an opportunity to identify problems and explore different innovative solutions.

“We believe that through our collective wisdom, collaboration, open communication, and a shared commitment, we can ensure that our electoral processes are robust, trusted and credible,” said Nkomba.

Conquering with Nkomba Democracy Works Foundation Magolowondo Regional Director said DMF is committed to contributing towards electoral integrity, and that is why they are hosting a dialogue sessions as a reflection of their vision and mandate.

People Party (PP) Secretary General Ben Chankhame Said the dialogue is very important because it will help MEC and NRB to address some concerns raised by political parties.

He then urged MEC and NRB to make sure they implement the issues agreed upon at the dialogue meeting.

The dialogue organized by Democracy Works Foundation brought together representatives from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), the Malawi Police Service, the National Registration Bureau, registered political parties, civil society organizations and development partners.