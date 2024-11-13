A group calling itself Concerned Citizens has asked Opposition members to stop putting pressure on Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja and other staff members, saying doing so will affect the work the institution is doing.

According to the leader of the grouping, Alfred Munika, opposition members should leave MEC to carry out all its work without any undue pressure as mandated by the supreme law, which is the country’s Constitution.

“The commission plays a crucial role in ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections in Malawi. To achieve this goal, the MEC has established guidelines that govern their operations and conduct during electoral periods,” said Munika.

Munika added that it is very disappointing that opposition parties are now calling for a return to manual processes, even though they were instrumental in passing the law in the first place.

On demanding the MEC chairperson resign, Munika said the allegations raised by the opposition parties lack merit and are simply attempts to undermine the credibility of the electoral commission.

“The chairperson of MEC is chosen by the Justice Service Commission which comprises of Supreme Court of Appeal Justices and Judges from the high court who come up with 3 names for the President to choose from DPP as an opposition party has three commissioners representing it,” he explained.

The group is pleading with all political parties and stakeholders to respect the rule of law and work together to ensure that elections are free, fair and transparent.

Opposition parties, which include DPP, UTM, AFORD, UDF and PP, are expected to go on the street today to force MEC chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja to step down because she is the daughter of former MCP president John Tembo. The parties also want MEC to stop voter registration, saying a lot of people are failing to register because they do not possess national ID.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe District Commissioner Lawford Palani has asked the opposition parties to reschedule their demonstrations.