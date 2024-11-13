Creck Sporting Club has fired head coach MacDonald Mtetemera who had 17 months remaining on his contract. The former Chitipa United coach was yet to appear before the club’s special committee following his suspension due to the team’s poor run of results in the TNM Super League.

Muhammad Selemani, the team’s Board Chair, said the parties have reached a settlement, and the only outstanding issue is the payment of Mtetemera’s severance package.

“We have agreed to part ways, and what remains is to raise the funds to pay him,” Selemani told the local media.

Mtetemera’s tenure at Creck Sporting Club has been marred by controversy and poor performance. He was initially suspended in July 2024, only to be reinstated in September of the same year. However, his second stint was short-lived, as he was suspended again just a month later.

The coach was scheduled to appear before a special committee to explain the team’s dismal performance during his tenure. Instead, the two parties opted for a negotiated settlement, paving the way for Mtetemera’s departure.

This move is seen as an attempt by Creck Sporting Club to revamp their coaching staff and turn around their fortunes on the pitch. As the search for a new coach begins, Joseph Kamwendo has stepped in as the interim coach.