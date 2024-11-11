In a game-changing move for Malawian sports, Vitumbiko Mumba has committed a substantial K45 million to support the Northern Zone Basketball League (NOZOBAL) over the next three years.

Launched on Sunday, November 10, 2025, at Katoto Basketball Court, this sponsorship aims to drive not only basketball’s growth but also inspire youth engagement and community pride across Malawi’s Northern Region.

Mumba outlined his vision to make NOZOBAL a transformative space for young athletes, offering a stage for emerging talent and a pathway to higher levels of competition.

He spoke passionately about the potential for NOZOBAL to uncover local players who could shine nationally and globally, while simultaneously motivating the youth to channel their energies into productive and positive pursuits.

Mumba’s commitment goes beyond financial support, as he called on local businesses, organizations, and individuals to contribute to the development of sports in the region.

He emphasized that collaborative investment in sports can inspire the next generation and unite communities through shared pride and purpose.

Mumba also urged young people to register with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) ahead of the 2025 tripartite elections, stressing the importance of active youth participation in democratic processes.

NOZOBAL chairperson Chakufwa Chihana Jr. expressed deep gratitude for Mumba’s sponsorship, noting that the league has long faced financial challenges. He believes the sponsorship will help boost the league’s visibility and make basketball a more accessible and rewarding sport for young people.

Chihana shared his excitement that the funding could not only attract new talent but also offer substantial prizes that would incentivize participation and excellence.

The 2025 season of NOZOBAL is set to make history with the introduction of a women’s division, a significant step forward in inclusivity.

Chihana noted that this addition aligns with the league’s commitment to represent and uplift all athletes, creating more opportunities for women to showcase their skills and compete at a high level.

With this unprecedented sponsorship and commitment to inclusivity, the Northern Zone Basketball League is poised to redefine the sports culture in Malawi’s Northern Region.

Engineer Mumba’s investment symbolizes a broader effort to inspire, empower, and connect communities through basketball, setting a promising foundation for the future of the sport and youth development.