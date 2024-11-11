A group of young people seeking employment opportunities in Israel were met with tear gas at Capital Hill in Lilongwe, Malawi, as they attempted to express their concerns to government officials.

The youths, who gathered at the City Center, were protesting the alleged biased selection process for work visas in Israel and unnecessary delays in completing the process.

“The process has been compromised. There is a sort of bias and unnecessary delays, so we want authorities to address us. We have been approaching them but they showed no seriousness,” said one of the protesters.

Upon arriving at the Capital Hill gate, police officers denied the youths entry, stating that authorities would meet with them at the gate instead. This response sparked anger among the protesters, who then blocked the gate, preventing vehicles from entering or exiting the premises.

The situation escalated, leading police to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd. Consequently, Yotam Ng’ambi, the leader of the protesting group, was arrested during the clash. The reasons behind his arrest are still unclear as the Malawi Police Service is yet to comment on the matter.

This incident highlights the growing frustration among Malawi’s youth regarding employment opportunities abroad. The National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM) was hosting a separate youth meeting at the BICC in Lilongwe, underscoring the contrast between organized dialogue and violent protest.

The protest raises concerns about the challenges faced by young people in Malawi seeking job opportunities abroad and the need for a fair and transparent selection process.