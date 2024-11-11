In a bold move underscoring mounting frustrations with Malawi’s electoral integrity, opposition parties have notified the Lilongwe District Commissioner of plans to hold nationwide protests and vigils.

The protests are aimed squarely at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the National Registration Bureau (NRB), two critical institutions accused of partisan bias.

This wave of activism, organized by a coalition of opposition groups, reflects widespread concerns over the transparency and fairness of the election process ahead of the country’s upcoming elections.

At the heart of the opposition’s grievance is the leadership of MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja and the Chief Elections Officer, both of whom they accuse of favouring the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Opposition leaders argue that under their leadership, MEC has shown patterns of bias, undermining public trust in the electoral system.

The protests call for the immediate resignation of both officials to ensure an impartial administration in the critical lead-up to the national elections.

Organizers of the protests argue that free and fair elections are essential to Malawi’s democracy and stability.

They cite concerns over the alleged manipulation of voter registration and verification processes, which they claim could unfairly advantage the MCP.

The opposition demands comprehensive reforms within the MEC and NRB to restore public confidence and ensure that all Malawian voices are fairly represented in future elections.