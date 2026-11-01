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Two Malawians reportedly abducted in South Africa

Africa News
Images- Malawi24

Two Malawian nationals working for Ulemu Bus Services have reportedly been abducted by unknown assailants in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The incident is said to have occurred last night, although details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged abduction remain unclear.

A senior official at Ulemu Bus Services has confirmed that the matter has been reported to police in both South Africa and Malawi.

However, the motive behind the incident has not yet been established.

When contacted by local media for comment, Malawi Police Service spokesperson Gladys Chiwaula said she was not aware of the matter.

Meanwhile, South African police have reportedly launched investigations into the incident.

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