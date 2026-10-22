People encroach on Zomba Central Hospital land

Some people have started encroaching on land belonging to Zomba Central Hospital near Komboni Market by constructing houses and grocery shops.



The development has prompted hospital authorities to erect a warning billboard prohibiting encroachment on the land, which is reserved for the hospital’s future expansion and other development projects.



An official at Zomba Central Hospital, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed concern over the situation, suggesting that the Ministry of Lands office in Zomba might be allocating the land without following proper ownership procedures.



The official advised Malawi24 to seek clarification from the Ministry of Lands office in Zomba, saying hospital authorities were equally surprised by the developments.



However, officials from the Ministry of Lands office in Zomba distanced themselves from the matter, saying the land was being allocated by the Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC).



They advised Malawi24 to contact the corporation for further information.



Efforts to obtain a detailed response from the Malawi Housing Corporation office responsible for administration in Zomba were unsuccessful.



An official from the office said they could only comment on the matter after consulting their superiors at the corporation’s headquarters in Blantyre.



Meanwhile, some people have already constructed houses and grocery shops on the land, which was reserved for Zomba Central Hospital’s future expansion and the possible construction of staff housing.



The situation has raised concerns about the protection of land reserved for public health infrastructure and the need for clarification on the ownership and allocation of the disputed land.