Compromised representation: The controversy over AG Mbeta’s control of the speaker’s case

The integrity of Malawi’s democratic institutions relies on public officials acting in complete transparency. However, Attorney General Frank Mbeta’s recent decision to take over the legal representation of Parliament and the Speaker regarding the formulation of parliamentary ad hoc committees has raised significant concern.



Investigating corruption is vital for governance, but Mbeta’s sudden involvement appears to be a move made in bad faith.



There is a clear logical conclusion that Mbeta suffers from a deep conflict of interest in this case. In public statements, the Office of the Speaker revealed it was never consulted before Mbeta replaced private counsel.



Crucially, the Speaker’s legal position completely contradicts Mbeta’s stance; while Parliament seeks to defend its committees, Mbeta argues their formation was unlawful.



Because Mbeta is advancing an argument that directly undermines the interests of his own client, he must recuse himself immediately. Independent legal counsel must be allowed to step in to ensure Parliament’s powers are fairly defended.



Public trust in the Attorney General is already strained due to his handling of the K128.7 billion Amaryllis Hotel financial scandal.



Although Mbeta publicly denied approving the transaction, critics and parliamentary inquiries have highlighted deep irregularities in how public pension funds were used to buy the financially struggling hotel at a highly inflated price. For many Malawians, the handling of this multi-billion kwacha deal remains a significant indicator of compromised integrity.



The Amaryllis scandal is not an isolated event. Frank Mbeta has faced a long line of corruption accusations throughout his legal career.



In 2015, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) attempted to arrest him for allegedly offering a K2 million bribe to a Malawi Revenue Authority official, which Mbeta blocked using a court injunction.



Furthermore, he faced serious allegations of judge-shopping and judicial manipulation between 2016 and 2017, and his name surfaced in the high-profile 2019–2020 bribery trial of Thomson Mpinganjira. While never convicted, this persistent shadow of corruption severely compromises his current standing.



Given this track record, it is widely believed that Mbeta’s true objective in forcing himself into this case is to strategically engineer a case loss for Parliament.



By ensuring that parliamentary ad hoc committees are legally struck down, Mbeta effectively protects himself and corrupt political allies, including elements within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), from facing accountability.



In conclusion, allowing an individual with so much to lose to manage Parliament’s legal defence is a dangerous gamble that threatens to shield thieves and permanently derail Malawi’s fight against public corruption.