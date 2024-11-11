In a strong rebuttal to recent claims made by Thomas Kachali of the Maravi Post regarding the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), party spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has categorically denied any involvement in attempts to manipulate the findings of the Afrobarometer report.

The allegations, which suggest that the DPP conspired with academics from the University of Malawi (UNIMA) to distort data for political gain, have been dismissed as unfounded and malicious.

Namalomba stated, “This is not true at all. We don’t have any reason to interfere with the work and findings of a credible research institute. No one ever contacted me or any senior member of the party.” He emphasized that the DPP remains committed to upholding democratic values and respects the integrity of independent research.

The Afrobarometer report, released on November 7, 2024, has sparked controversy, with some interpreting its findings as a reflection of the ruling Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) waning popularity.

However, the DPP asserts that such interpretations are a misrepresentation of the data and an attempt by the MCP to distract from its governance challenges.

Political analysts and civil society organizations have expressed concern over the potential politicization of academic research, warning that any manipulation could undermine public trust in democratic institutions.

However, Namalomba argues that the DPP is not involved in any such activities and that the party is focused on presenting its policies and vision for the future to the Malawian people.

Namalomba further criticized the allegations as a desperate attempt by the MCP to deflect attention from its shortcomings. “These claims are the work of desperate MCP thugs who are having sleepless nights as they face growing dissatisfaction among the populace,” he added.

As Malawi approaches the 2025 general elections, the DPP is determined to engage with citizens on the issues that matter most to them, rather than getting embroiled in baseless accusations.

The party calls for a focus on constructive dialogue and a commitment to democratic principles, urging all stakeholders to prioritize the truth and integrity of research.

The DPP’s firm stance against the allegations serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining academic independence and integrity in the face of political pressures.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, all parties must respect the role of independent research in fostering informed public discourse.

By Twink Jones Gadama