Jomo Osman questions leaders over fuel crisis

As Malawi’s fuel crisis continues with no clear sign of an immediate end, Blantyre City Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman has questioned the silence of leaders amid growing hardships for people queuing at filling stations.



Osman said the situation had become distressing, wondering how leaders with significant authority in the country could sleep peacefully while ordinary Malawians struggle to access fuel.



“Those of you who have power, are you really sleeping peacefully” he asked.



He said some leaders could be living comfortably, away from the hardships experienced by people on the ground.



“Perhaps some of you are in your comfort zones, but for those on the ground, things are not going well,” Osman said.



The mayor has also urged Malawians to turn to God in prayer as the country continues to face fuel supply challenges.