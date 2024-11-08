Umodzi Party (UP) President Thomas Wezzie Chiomba has asked the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Anabel Mtalimanja not to bow down to opposition political parties’ call for her resignation.

Chiomba, while describing Mtalimanja as the best of the best, said the resignation call is invalid.

He also added that the opposition political parties have failed to bring facts.

“Their call is not genuine but out of frustrations as they know that they cannot win the next year’s elections,” said Chiomba.

Chiomba then asked the concerned opposition political parties to lodge their complaints at the court of law, especially if they have evidence about the alleged vote rigging orchestrated by Mtalimanja.

“The MEC chair should know that she is not alone. UP is with her in this battle, and she should, therefore, stick to her gun,” he added.

But four main opposition political parties, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), United Democratic Front (UDF), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) and United Transformation Movement (UTM), have again penned Mtalimanja over the same.

The four political parties have since threatened to hold a mass demonstration especially if Mtalimanja fail to resign.

Through their letter, which was signed by the four political parties’ general secretaries, they claim that Mtalimanja is compromised, especially because she is a daughter to the late John Tembo, who was a diehard of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

By Zelinah Msopa