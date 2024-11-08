Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba has found a police officer, Sergeant Twaliki Mpaweni, with two cases to answer in connection with having sexual intercourse with a girl aged 14 whom he aided in escaping from lawful custody.

Mpaweni committed the offences on 27 August, 2023 at Kachulu Police Post where he aided her to escape after sexual intercourse within the police premises.

A lawyer representing the minor, Counsel Vitumbiko Mbizi from the Women Lawyers Association (WLA), said he was satisfied with the court’s stand on the case.

Mbizi said she was looking forward to seeing the case continuing on 27 November.

Counsel Hanleck Davie Ching’anda, a lawyer from the Legal Aid Bureau representing Mpaweni, said he was ready to bring in two witnesses to his side.

Principal Resident Magistrate Martin Chipofya said according to evidence presented in the court, Mpaweni has a case to answer on two counts, namely having sexual intercourse with a minor and aiding a suspect to escape from lawful custody.

Mpaweni will re-appear before the court on 27 November.