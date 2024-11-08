The National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM) has announced plans for the 2024 National Youth Summit, set to bring together young people from all over Malawi to tackle the major challenges they face.

This year’s summit, aligned with the country’s long-term vision for growth, Malawi 2063, will run from November 11 to 13, 2024, at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

With the theme “Renewed Commitment to Youth Development Towards Malawi 2063,” the event aims to inspire new dedication to youth-led progress in Malawi.

NYCOM’s Executive Director, Rex Chapota, emphasized at a recent press conference the crucial role of the summit in addressing issues like economic empowerment, climate change, job opportunities, and good governance.

The event is set to gather over 500 young leaders nationwide, providing them with a space to share insights and collaborate on building a better future for Malawi’s youth.