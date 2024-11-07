Chisankho Watch has commended the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for its efforts during the first phase of the voter registration process.

Speaking to journalists today Board Chairperson of Chisakho Watch Bishop Glifford Matonga said the first phase was generally conducted in a relatively peaceful environment, with electronic management devices (EMDs) functioning effectively. And they hope that these positive aspects will carry over into the next phase.

However, Matonga identified some areas for improvement to ensure that as many eligible voters as possible have the opportunity to register.

The areas include implementing robust and targeted voter information campaigns to counter misinformation about the registration process, addressing incidents of coercion and inducement related to voter registration, and resolving any grievances stemming from the boundary demarcation process that might affect the overall registration efforts.

Chisakho Watch has offered recommendations to all stakeholders involved in elections.

Among others the group has asked MEC to establish open channels for grievance redress, enabling communities like Kasangamala to have a forum for addressing their concerns.

The group has also asked NRB to quickly establish additional registration centres to comply with the high court’s decision and ensure all eligible voters possess the necessary NRB slip required for voter registration.

“Political parties should encourage their supporters to participate in the following phases of the registration process without undue influence or coercion. Political parties should desist from spreading misinformation and disinformation that discourages their supporters and eligible voters from registering,” explained Matonga.

Chisakho watch further asked CSOs and FBOs to continue supporting MEC’s civic and voter education efforts to enhance registration and counter misinformation and disinformation in subsequent phases.

According to Matonga, the Registrar of Political Parties should investigate and, where confirmed, hold political parties accountable for the inducement and coercion of eligible voters during the registration process.

Chisankho Watch encourages Malawians to participate in the upcoming voter registration exercise and urges registered voters to protect their voter registration slips to prevent misuse and unauthorized access.

The group says it will continue to monitor the subsequent phases of voter registration and provide timely reports to stakeholders.

To ensure credible, transparent, inclusive, and peaceful elections in Malawi, the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), the Gender and Justice Unit (GJU), and the Meeting Hub (mHub), launched the Chisankho Watch coalition, a citizen-led non-partisan election observation coalition.

Chisankho Watch is dedicated to promoting meaningful citizen participation in electoral processes through evidence-based. innovative, and sustainable observation for all Malawians. The coalition will observe major electoral processes leading to the 2025 Malawi general elections.