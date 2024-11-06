Flames interim head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has dropped Chimwemwe Idana, Chifundo Mphasi, Stanley Sanudi, Isaac Kaliyati, and Yamikani Chester in his 25-man squad that will face Burundi and Burkina Faso in the last 2025 African Cup of Nations next week.

He has, however, recalled Gabadinho Mhango, Charles Petro and goalkeeper Richard Chimbamba, while Yankho Singo has also given his second call-up following his impressive performance with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.

Pasuwa has also recalled Alick Lungu, who has just recovered from his long-term injury.

The Flames will face Burundi away in Ivory Coast on Thursday, November 14, before closing their campaign with a home match against Burkina Faso at Bingu National Stadium on Monday, November 18.

The local-based players are expected to regroup in Lilongwe over the weekend and leave for Ivory Coast on Monday, while the foreign-based players will travel directly to Abidjan from their respective bases.

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: William Thole (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers) and Richard Chimbamba (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Defenders: MacDonald Lameck, Maxwell Paipi, Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Gomezgani Chirwa, Nickson Nyasulu, Alick Lungu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Dennis Chembezi (Al Qasim SC-Iraq), Charles Petro (FC Botosani-Romania), Timothy Silwimba (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

Midfielders: John Banda (UD Songo), Yankho Singo, Lloyd Aaron (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)Lanjesi Nkhoma, Patrick Mwaungulu (Don Bosco-DRC), Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco FC-Zambia), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers) and Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers)

Strikers: Gabadinho Mhango (Marumo Gallants-RSA), Gadi Chirwa (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Zeliat Nkhoma (Kamuzu Barracks), Richard Mbulu, Lloyd Njaliwa (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique)

Technical panel: Kalisto Pasuwa (Head Coach),n Peter Mponda (First Assistant Coach), Prichard Mwanza (Second Assistant Coach), James Chilapondwa (Team manager), Simplex Nthala(Goalkeeper Trainer), Peter Mgangira (Fitness Trainer), Taonga Chimodzi (Video Analyst), Levison Mwale ( Team Doctor) Dexter Kill(Physiotherapist), Richard Justin (Equipment Manager.

Technical Advisors: Kinnah Phiri and Young Chimodzi