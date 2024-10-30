Students at Domasi College of Education (DCE) are facing a dire water crisis, forcing them to rely on the contaminated Domasi River for bathing and washing. This precarious situation exposes them to waterborne diseases.

According to an anonymous student, the water shortage has reached alarming levels. “Days go by without tap water, and we’re compelled to use the river. It’s risky due to its uncleanliness.” The student expressed concerns about the impact on their education. “We waste valuable time searching for water, and with exams looming, our preparations are suffering.”

The students blame school officials for inaction, citing the need for boreholes or water storage tanks. Currently, there are no water tanks available with a malfunctioning borehole at the institution. Sanitation has also become a major concern, with students forced to use dilapidated dug toilets.

DCE’s Deputy Principal, Dr. Gilbert Phiri, deferred comments to the Ministry of Education, which has yet to address the crisis.

The water crisis at DCE is not an isolated incident. Many schools across Malawi are struggling with similar challenges, exacerbated by the current scorching heat.

As temperatures continue to soar, the need for urgent intervention from the Ministry of Education and relevant authorities becomes increasingly critical to ensure the health, safety, and education of students nationwide.