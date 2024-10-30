Dowa District Council will roll out the 2024 Mass Net Distribution Campaign targeting all households to achieve universal coverage in order to contribute to malaria reduction in the district.

Briefing the District executive committee (Dec) in Dowa, the District Environmental Health Officer (DEHO) for Dowa, James Mtonga, said the distribution of nets in the district will start in January 2025, with preparatory activities starting way back in July 2024.

Mtonga said activities lined up for the campaign in the district will include DEC, District taskforce and ADC briefing, Health workers (Health Surveillance Assistants) briefing for household registration, and community sensitization.

He said according to the Universal Coverage for the net distribution campaign is one net for every two people and a maximum of 4 nets per household saying the nets will also be distributed to under-served population-orphanages across the 29 districts of the country.

The DEHO appealed to stakeholders to work together in the mass net distribution campaign and the beneficiaries to utilize it for the intended purposes, saying nets are supposed to be used every day, every week and every year to end malaria. “It is the duty of everyone to see to it that the nets are used for the intended outcomes for the impact to be seen in the district in malaria prevention,” said Mtonga.

He then, called upon everyone in the district to be on guard with one another saying net distribution campaign is a good initiative taken by the Government of Malawi to protect its citizens.