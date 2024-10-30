The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has announced a significant leadership change, reassigning Charles Mchacha as Regional Governor for the Southern Region, effective immediately.

Mchacha, formerly the party’s National Operations Director since the 2024 National Convention, replaces Joseph Mwanamveka, who took the position after winning at the party’s 2024 convention.

The party’s statement, signed by Presidential Spokesperson and National Publicity Secretary Shadric Namalomba MP, cited Article 10 subsection 8 of the DPP Constitution as the basis for the reassignment.

Additionally, Thomson Kamangila has been appointed as Mchacha’s replacement as National Operations Director.

This leadership shuffle is seen as a strategic move ahead of the 2025 elections.