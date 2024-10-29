The Islamic Health Association of Malawi (IHAM) has provided free surgeries of various diseases and types to over 120 patients during a week-long surgical camp at John Chilembwe Hospital in Phalombe district.

The surgical camp that started last week on 19th October and ended on 24th October has seen various people receiving surgeries for tumours and complications.

In an interview, IHAM Executive Director Hajj Daitoni said the exercise had been successful as most of the people who were examined had received their surgeries.

“I am glad to see that we have managed to provide surgeries to many people who had various health conditions which could have been sent on referral to central hospitals; as an association, we want to see people being set free from health issues that affect their productivity,” he said.

Dyton added that the association has so far organised surgical camps in various districts of the country, such as Nkhotakota, Nkhatabay, and Kasungu. They aim to reach as many districts as possible to help people.

One of the people who received the surgery, Mercy Molande, aged 45, of Thunga Village in the district, said she has a tumour on her neck, which has made her suffer with pain for over ten years, and now the burden is gone after the surgery.

“I have been suffering with pain on the tumour that I had on my neck, I am very grateful now that the pain is gone after the tumour has been removed. I humbly ask them to continue this great work,” she said.

In his remarks, the medical officer for Phalombe District Council, Leonard Naphazi, stated that the initial target was to reach 120 people, but he is pleased that the number has been surpassed.

“We have been doing general surgeries and I am happy to see that we have surpassed our target. I want to thank IHAM for this initiative, which has helped not only patients from this district but also neighbouring districts,” he said.

This is the second time that IHAM, in collaboration with Physicians Across Continent (PAC), has conducted a surgical camp in Phalombe in September of this year at the same facility; they performed surgeries on women suffering from fistula.