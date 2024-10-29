In a landmark achievement for Malawi, Anchor Industries has won four distinguished awards, including the coveted Gold, at the GAPP 2024 Awards, the largest and most respected print awards in the world.

Competing against top companies across Africa, Anchor Industries’ triumphs at this prestigious event underscore not only the company’s dedication to excellence but also the potential of the Malawian industry to stand tall on an international platform.

Held annually, the GAPP Awards honour excellence across over 60 categories within the printing industry, recognizing various formats, from litho and digital to signage, flexo, packaging, and beyond.

The awards celebrate the critical role that print plays in communication, the economy, and everyday life. By shining a spotlight on exceptional quality, the GAPP Awards give companies an opportunity to build their legacy as “Guardians of Print”—a title awarded only to those setting the highest industry standards.

Managing Director of Anchor Industries, Tariq Kidy, expressed gratitude for the recognition, crediting his team’s commitment and Malawi’s support.

“Bringing home these awards is a proud moment for all of us. It proves that Malawian companies can compete with the best and win. Our team’s hard work and the trust of our community have fueled this journey, and we are thrilled to share this success with Malawi,” Kidy stated.

For Malawi, Anchor Industries’ achievements at GAPP 2024 serve as a beacon of possibility, proving that with dedication, innovation, and teamwork, local companies can shine on the global stage. The recognition highlights Malawi’s potential within Southern Africa’s industrial landscape and sets an inspiring example for future generations of entrepreneurs and innovators in the country.

As Malawi’s manufacturing sector continues to grow, Anchor Industries’ victory at GAPP 2024 adds a new chapter to the country’s story of progress, resilience, and potential. With this international recognition, the company has not only brought home awards but also elevated the nation’s pride and belief in its own capabilities.