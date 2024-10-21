The Malawi National Women’s team leaves today for Gqeberha, South Africa, for the 2024 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship scheduled to take place from October 22nd to November 6 2024.

The team will depart in two groups, with the first one leaving this morning and flying to Gqeberha, while the second group will leave in the afternoon and spend a night in Johannesburg before proceeding tomorrow morning.

Head Coach Lovemore Fazili has trusted the services of 23 players ahead of the crucial regional title defence campaign in South Africa.

MDF Lioness goalkeeper Yamikani Kawonga, Ascent Soccer’s Maureen Kenneth, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women’s Tendai Sani, Silver Strikers’ Chisomo Banda and MDF Lioness’ Catherine Kachala have found their names in the team’s final squad for the first time while Bullets Women’s Pilirani Malora returns to the squad after missing for over five years.

Fazili will, however, be missing the services of a good number of foreign-based players, including Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga, Chimwemwe Madise, Ireen Khumalo, Chioma Okafor and Vitumbiko Mkandawire, who have been ruled out to club engagements.

The Scorchers will begin this year’s campaign against Botswana on October 23rd before facing Madagascar on October 26th.

Their last group stage game is against Mauritius on October 28th.

This year’s tournament has four groups, and only group leaders will proceed to the knockout phase.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Esther Maulidi (Mighty Wanderers Queens), Yamikani Kawonga (MDF Lioness)

Defenders: Patricia Nyirenda (MDF Lioness), Bernadetta Mkandawire (FCB NBB Women), Faith Chizimu (Ascent Soccer), Maggie Chavula (Ascent Soccer), Rose Alufandika (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Maureen Kenneth (Ascent Soccer).

Midfielders: Letticia Chinyamula (Ascent Soccer), Carolyne Mathyola (Silver Strikers FC), Sara Mulimbika (Ndirande Soccer Giants), Funny Magombo (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Asimenye Simwaka (MDF Lioness), Lyna James (FCB NBB Women), Jessie Yosefe (Civil Service Women), Tendai Sani (FCB NBB Women), Pilirani Malora (FCB NBB Women).

Strikers: Vannesa Chikupila (Green Buffaloes- Zambia), Mary Chavinda (Rayon-Rwanda), Sabina Thom (TP Mazembe- DRC), Chisomo Banda (Silver Strikers Ladies), Catherine Kachala (MDF Lioness).

Source: FAM