Karonga Central’s Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is emerging as a driving force for rural progress, according to local Member of Parliament, Leonard Mwalwanda.

He asserts that efficient utilization of CDF can lead to the creation of modern infrastructure and services in rural areas, significantly enhancing the quality of life for the local population.

He cited a notable example of this fund’s contribution as the recent construction of a headteacher’s house at Mlare Primary School, costing K15 million and financed through the CDF.

Leonard Mwalwanda, MP.

Mwalwanda applauded the project but highlighted that the success of such initiatives depends largely on the honesty and commitment of local leaders.

“When some constituencies fall behind, it often comes down to poor leadership,” he remarked.

He has urged community members to actively engage in identifying and pushing for development projects, stressing the importance of collaboration among MPs, ward councillors, and the public to maximize CDF’s effectiveness.

Golden Mwenelupembe, the headteacher at Mlare Primary School, expressed gratitude for the new accommodation, noting that it would boost teacher morale and improve educational standards.

School Management Committee Chairperson Mapunda Mwalwanda commended the project as a long-awaited improvement, mentioning that previous MPs had failed to channel the funds toward such impactful efforts.

Each constituency in Malawi receives K200 million for various projects, the priority now is ensuring these resources are wisely used to uplift rural communities.