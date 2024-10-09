MISA Malawi has launched a two-day workshop in Mzuzu aimed at bolstering investigative journalism skills among community radio broadcasters in Malawi’s Northern Region.

The training, attended by 30 journalists from various community radio stations, is part of the Canadian government-funded Social Accountability Project.

Golden Matonga, MISA Malawi Chairperson, inaugurated the workshop by highlighting significant gaps in community radio journalism, including limited knowledge of investigative reporting and low motivation among reporters to tackle critical issues.

Matonga emphasized community radio stations’ vital role in disseminating information and representing local communities, underscoring the need for journalists to investigate and report on issues affecting their listeners.

The workshop focuses on equipping journalists with skills to monitor public fund usage, particularly the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), often vulnerable to abuse. By honing these skills, community radio reporters will shed light on financial mismanagement and promote regional transparency.

This initiative strengthens local media’s role in holding authorities accountable, ensuring public resources benefit intended communities.