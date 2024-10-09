Amidst recent rumours of being sold, Likoma Island is set to host a vibrant festival from October 12th to 15th. This exciting event will feature celebrated Malawian artists, including Lulu, Nepman, Pop Young, and Sangie, who will perform together to celebrate the island’s rich culture.

In an interview, Patrick Chikoti, one of the festival organizers, expressed the main goal of the Likoma Island festival: to promote the island and enhance its visibility.

He noted, “One of the platforms we identified to easily boost the island’s popularity is organizing a festival that focuses on both the local and international markets, considering its beauty and other exceptional tourism attributes.”

Pop Young will perform at the festival.

This year is particularly special, as it marks the festival’s 10th anniversary, making it a double celebration.

While many Malawian festivals have included international acts, the Likoma Island festival takes a different approach. Chikoti emphasized, “We previously featured an international artist at our festivals; however, our focus is on prioritizing and supporting local talent.”

Reciprocating Chikoti’s enthusiasm, Nepman, one of the scheduled artists, shared his excitement: he is very ecstatic and thankful for the opportunity and promises to deliver his A-game at the festival.

As the festival unfolds, attendees can look forward to a variety of activities. Among them, a parade of military, police, and immigration officers will take place, and people will enjoy music on the Ilala motor ferry before heading to the island.

Traditional dances and other attractions will add to the festive atmosphere, ensuring a memorable experience for all.