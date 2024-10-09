In Zambia, a 19-year-old woman and her 20-year-old boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly fabricating a story about her abduction so they could enjoy each other’s company, unaware that they were playing with fire and would ultimately get burned.

As reported by Mwebantu news media, The boyfriend, a student at Chalimbana University, found himself in hot water after the woman’s sister reported her missing at the Chilenje Police Station on October 5, claiming she had been taken against her will, like a thief in the night.

The story quickly spread on social media, igniting panic in the community. However, an investigation by the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) led police to locate the woman in Chongwe District, where she had hidden away like a shadow in the dark. Initial attempts to find her were thwarted due to her phone being switched off.

On October 7, she returned home to her father’s house in Chilenje and was taken to the police station. During questioning, she confessed that the abduction was a mere fabrication and that she had willingly spent time with her boyfriend, who resides in a boarding house near the university.

Both are now in custody, facing formal charges. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga emphasized that such actions are a reckless misuse of police resources and can cause unnecessary panic.

He cautioned the public to report only genuine cases, reminding them that “a lie has no legs,” though it seems the couple had little regard for the consequences of their actions.