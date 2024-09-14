Two quick first-half goals from Stanley Billiat and Chawanangwa Gumbo inspired FCB Nyasa Big Bullets to a 2-0 victory over Civil Service United in the quarterfinal first-leg to begin the defence of their Airtel Top 8 Cup title with a win ahead of the second leg in Lilongwe.

It wasn’t an entertaining match for the two teams on a hot afternoon in front of a few supporters who came to grace the match.

Familiar foes in a knockout competition, Bullets knew that scoring early would have unsettled the opponents and true to their game plan, they scored two quick goals within the space period of six minutes to take a massive 2-goal advantage heading into the final leg.

This was the third meeting between the two teams in this competition, having met at the same stage last season in which Bullets won 3-2 in the two-legged affair.

What happened…

The match commenced with the hosts looking more dangerous in the opening minutes. The first goal came in the 6th minute through a well-calculated counterattack which started with Frank Willard to Yankho Singo.

Singo made a quick decision to release Stanley Billiat to the right offensive zone and the winger rounded off Rahaman John before hitting the back of an empty net, 1-0.

Six minutes later, it was 2-0. Another counter-attack from the left side of the field saw Babatunde Adepoju exchanging passes with Ephraim Kondowe, who laid the ball to Chawanangwa Gumbo, and the midfielder fired straight at goal, beating John to his right-hand side, 2-0.

After this second goal, the hosts dropped off the pace and allowed Abbas Makawa’s charges to find their rhythm back and they nearly punished Bullets in the 14th minute when Willard allowed Festus Duwe to manoeuvre around before releasing a powerful shot that was well-saved by Richard Chimbamba and from the corner, Bullets defended well to protect their lead.

At the other end of the half, Billiat delivered a brilliant cross from a corner kick to Babatunde in the 17th minute, but the striker’s powerful header missed John’s left-hand side with an inch, resulting in an early injury to the shot-stopper, who was replaced by Blessings Juma.

The next twenty minutes saw Bullets defending too deep to protect their two-goal advantage but the visitors couldn’t capitalize as they fell short in attack, losing possession in the final third of the match.

In the 26th minute, John Dambuleni and Damiano Kunje came in for Boston Kabango and Kelvin Kadzinje to try to strengthen the defence which was struggling to deal with Babatunde.

These two changes seemed to have worked for the Servants who neutralised Bullets’ attack. Juma was yet to be tested, a clear indication of how tough the game was in terms of creating chances for the hosts.

With five minutes left to play before recess, Bullets had an opportunity when Precious Sambani released Billiat to the left. The winger made a brilliant run before sending an inviting cross to Kondowe who was slow to react, allowing Juma to collect the ball with ease.

This miss could have proved very costly in the final minute of the half. A cross from Chikaiko Batison found Muhammad Biyason in the penalty box. The winger made a quick pass to Duwe, who did everything right by firing at goal, but his goal-bound shot hit the post, and from the rebound, Chimbamba reacted very quickly to make a save, and that was all for the half.

After the recess, Chikumbutso Salima came in for Kondowe. Unlike the opening half, both teams struggled to keep possession. It wasn’t an entertaining final half, especially in the opening minutes.

However, Bullets had a chance to finish off their opposition in the 55th minute. Sambani’s cross into the box found Salima unmarked. The winger produced a diving header which was well-saved by Juma, his first serious involvement in the game.

It was the final half of a few chances as both teams failed to create meaningful opportunities. The two teams were also failing to complete more passes when in possession.

Civil brought in China Chirwa and Mathews Mtalakwesi for Chifundo Ngapenga and Blessings Malinda in the 64th minute to try to add more firepower in search of at least a goal, knowing that a goal would have given them an advantage on away goal rules ahead of the second leg.

Duwe had a chance to punish Bullets in the 73rd minute when he made a brilliant run into the box but his final touch was poorly taken when passing the ball to Chirwa would have been the best option as the forward had already placed himself in a shooting range.

With the 75th minute played on the clock, Babatunde had a chance to score a goal but his header from Salima’s delivery from a corner-kick. Pasuwa made a double substitution in the 76th minute when he introduced Lloyd Aaron and Maxwell Phodo for Gumbo and Billiat.

Babatunde made an excellent run into the opposition’s defensive zone but his shot was well blocked by Dambuleni.

The Nigerian was still pushing for a goal and nearly scored in the 82nd minute when he dribbled past Masiya Manda before firing at goal but Juma was very alert with an important save.

Bullets handed Wongani Lungu his first appearance in the red and white jersey since joining the defending champions from Mzuzu City Hammers. He came in for Willard.

In the final minutes of the match, Bullets had two back-to-back corner-kicks, which the visitors defended at ease and after 90 minutes of play, 2-0, it ended.

Gumbo was named Man of the Match.

What it means

Bullets will go into the second leg with a 2-goal advantage over the Civil Servants.

On Sunday, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers will play host to Bangwe All Stars, while Chitipa United will welcome Kamuzu Barracks in the other two quarterfinal matches.