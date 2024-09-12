The inaugural session of the Salima Children’s Parliament is currently taking place at Salima Secondary School.

This significant event brings together children from across the district to address issues affecting their welfare and educational environment.

During the session, the young parliamentarians have raised concerns about the severe shortage of staff houses, classroom blocks, and toilets in local schools.

They argue that these deficiencies are adversely impacting their academic performance and overall learning experience.

One of the key issues highlighted is the challenge of attending lessons during the rainy season. Some students are forced to learn under trees due to the inadequate infrastructure, which compromises their education and well-being.

The Salima Children’s Parliament provides a platform for these students to voice their concerns and propose solutions. The session is set to continue tomorrow at Salima Secondary School, with hopes that it will lead to positive changes in the educational sector.