The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has urged the electorate to go and register in large numbers in the upcoming pilot voter registration exercise.

MEC commissioner, Emmanuel Fabiano stressed that the exercise is crucial in ensuring that the Commission should electrify possible anomalies that may be encountered ahead of the actual registration process.

Fabiano was speaking in Balaka on Wednesday during an interface meeting with the Multiparty Liason Committee in the district.

He emphasized that the exercise is not an attempt to rig elections but a measure to ensure that the 2025 general elections should go smoothly.

“Unfortunately, some people are fabricating lies to do with the exercise but the truth of the matter is that for us to be efficient, we have to try these equipment as well as the systems that we have put in place,” Fabiano said.

He further emphasized that everybody who will register during the pilot phase will need to go and register again when the actual registration exercise will start as the details in the pilot phase will not be used.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) district chairman for Balaka, John Mahata, says the meeting has enlightened them to be conversant with the 2025 general elections.

The exercise will be carried out in eight selected councils across the country, the first phase is expected to start on 13-14 September 2024, and the second phase will be done from 18-19 September 2024.