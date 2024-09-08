Malawi Police Service (MPS) says the country has registered an increase in the number of suicide cases in the first half of 2024 as compared to those registered during the same period in 2023.

Police records show that 281 people have killed themselves during the stated period this year compared to 220 who committed suicide during the same period in 2023.

The records further show that more men have killed themselves in 2024 as compared to women.

Of the 281 people who have committed suicide this year, 246 are male, while 35 are female. In 2023, 198 males killed themselves, and 22 females also did the same.

MPS deputy public relations officer Harry Namwaza cited factors such as debts, broken relationships, family conflicts, and drug and substance abuse among the youth as the major causes for the rise in suicide cases.

He described the development as worrisome, calling upon those going through different mental challenges not to resort to suicide but instead seek counselling or advice from trusted institutions or individuals.

Namwaza also appealed for concerted efforts from organizations, wishers and players in the mental health sector to intervene and offer mental health interventions to people in the country.