As part of efforts to promote food security in Nkhata Bay, the district agriculture association is optimistic that the Mzenga Irrigation Scheme will be fully utilized once completed, with over 150 households already benefiting from it.

James Mzere, the field officer for the Traditional Authority Kabunduli area, stated that the office is implementing various initiatives to impart modern agricultural knowledge to farmers, preparing them to apply these techniques once the scheme is operational.

Mzere, who serves as the District Animal Health and Livestock Development Officer, noted that at least 150 households are directly benefiting from demonstration initiatives, which aim to achieve food security, improve knowledge, and establish cooperatives.

“Through the demonstrations, we have successfully grown wheat, beans, and maize, among other crops. Farmers are becoming familiar with modern practices and witnessing the positive differences,” Mzere said.

Senior Chief Kabunduli has urged farmers to make use of the scheme and collaborate with extension workers. He encouraged farmers to continue cultivating crops within the scheme, as Mzenga Cooperatives have already secured markets for various agricultural products.

One of the wheat farmers involved in the scheme, Myson Mshani, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasizing its significance for economic growth.

“We aim to grow wheat on a large scale to supply our bakeries while also creating job opportunities in the surrounding areas. Currently, we have about 1.5 hectares of wheat in the scheme designated for seed multiplication as we await the completion of the scheme,” he stated.

The 900-hectare Mzenga Irrigation Scheme is being constructed in the area of Traditional Authority Kabunduli in Nkhata Bay by the Ministry of Agriculture through the Programme for Rural Irrigation Development (PRIDE), with funding from IFAD. Upon completion, it is expected to benefit approximately 4,500 households.